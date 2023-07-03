Staff at Orchard Lea Junior School, in Kennedy Avenue, are keen for children to achieve highly and the most recent Ofsted report has acknowledged the work put into creating a good school. The team at the school are ‘embedding a well sequenced and ambitious curriculum’ and this helps students learn to remember what they have been taught in lessons, inspectors said.

The report said: ‘Pupils enjoy attending this friendly and welcoming school. They appreciate the genuine care and trust between staff and pupils. This ensures that all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), are supported to integrate positively into the full life of the school.

Orchard Lea Junior School, Fareham.

‘Pupils feel safe and they usually behave well. New leaders have quickly ensured that pupils understand their high expectations. Staff employ fair and consistent rewards and sanctions. This means that classrooms are typically calm and purposeful places to learn. Bullying is rare and it is not tolerated by leaders, who take effective action when concerns are raised.