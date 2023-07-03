News you can trust since 1877
Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Orchard Lea Junior School in Fareham continues to be good following Ofsted inspection

A Fareham junior school continues to be ‘good’ following its most recent Ofsted inspection which said it is a ‘friendly and welcoming’ education setting.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 22:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 22:11 BST

Staff at Orchard Lea Junior School, in Kennedy Avenue, are keen for children to achieve highly and the most recent Ofsted report has acknowledged the work put into creating a good school. The team at the school are ‘embedding a well sequenced and ambitious curriculum’ and this helps students learn to remember what they have been taught in lessons, inspectors said.

The report said: ‘Pupils enjoy attending this friendly and welcoming school. They appreciate the genuine care and trust between staff and pupils. This ensures that all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), are supported to integrate positively into the full life of the school.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth City Council's Children Services department rated as good by inspectors

Orchard Lea Junior School, Fareham.Orchard Lea Junior School, Fareham.
Orchard Lea Junior School, Fareham.
‘Pupils feel safe and they usually behave well. New leaders have quickly ensured that pupils understand their high expectations. Staff employ fair and consistent rewards and sanctions. This means that classrooms are typically calm and purposeful places to learn. Bullying is rare and it is not tolerated by leaders, who take effective action when concerns are raised.

‘Governors and new school leaders are ambitious for all pupils. They are supporting staff to raise their expectations about what pupils can achieve. This includes making sure that pupils behave well in classes so that no learning time is lost. Strong relationships are at the heart of leaders’ and governors’ improvement work.’

To find about more about Ofsted, click here.

To view the Ofsted for Orchard Lea Junior School, click here.

