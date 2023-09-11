Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Riverside Community Special School receives good Ofsted rating in recent inspection
and live on Freeview channel 276
Riverside Community Special School, located in Waterlooville, has received a good Ofsted rating following its most recent inspection on June 6 and 7.
The school is designated to look after children with special educational needs and it has been described as a place where staff ‘nurture the needs of pupils very well.’
The report said: “Pupils are happy and safe at this inclusive school. A sense of respect and kindness pervades. Pupils treat everyone at school with consideration and encourage each other to do their best. Pupils’ relationships with adults in the school are excellent. Staff know and nurture the needs of pupils very well. Pupils trust staff and know that they want the best for them.
"Leaders have focused on developments in the curriculum since the previous inspection. In many subjects, they have set out ambitious learning outcomes that span from Reception to Year 6. In these subjects, leaders have carefully sequenced what pupils will learn and when. As a result, in these areas of the curriculum, pupils learn well and build on knowledge over time.”
SEE ALSO: Here are 14 primary schools in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville and Gosport with Outstanding Ofsted ratings
The inspection found that across the school, teachers have an effective subject knowledge and they plan fun and engaging activities for all of their pupils to get involved in.
The report added: “The curriculum in Reception is fully considered and embedded. It provides an excellent starting point for children. Leaders recognise the wide range of needs of
children. They have precisely mapped out an ambitious and engaging curriculum to build children’s knowledge in all areas of learning.”
The inspection found that some improvements need to be made including the embedding of phonics as the primary way of teaching students to read and there are still some refinements being made within subjects that are not core.
The safeguarding measure are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe. As a result of this, teachers understand what to do if they suspect that a child may be at risk and they receive regular training to keep their knowledge up to date.