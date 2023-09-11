Watch more videos on Shots!

The school is designated to look after children with special educational needs and it has been described as a place where staff ‘nurture the needs of pupils very well.’

The report said: “Pupils are happy and safe at this inclusive school. A sense of respect and kindness pervades. Pupils treat everyone at school with consideration and encourage each other to do their best. Pupils’ relationships with adults in the school are excellent. Staff know and nurture the needs of pupils very well. Pupils trust staff and know that they want the best for them.

This school in Scratchface Lane, Purbrook has been rated ‘good' by Ofsted. The latest report was published on September 8, 2023.

"Leaders have focused on developments in the curriculum since the previous inspection. In many subjects, they have set out ambitious learning outcomes that span from Reception to Year 6. In these subjects, leaders have carefully sequenced what pupils will learn and when. As a result, in these areas of the curriculum, pupils learn well and build on knowledge over time.”

The report added: “The curriculum in Reception is fully considered and embedded. It provides an excellent starting point for children. Leaders recognise the wide range of needs of

children. They have precisely mapped out an ambitious and engaging curriculum to build children’s knowledge in all areas of learning.”

The inspection found that some improvements need to be made including the embedding of phonics as the primary way of teaching students to read and there are still some refinements being made within subjects that are not core.