Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The report found that the school keeps pupils feel safe and they can trust that a member of staff will look after them and sort out any problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mary's Catholic Primary School has received a good Ofsted in its most recent inspection.

The report said: “Pupils are eager to come to this welcoming and inclusive school where they can learn each day. Leaders place the school values of ‘pride, community and joy’ at the heart of everything they do.

"The senior leadership team expects the best from everyone, including themselves. They successfully combine this with kindness and understanding. Subject leaders are knowledgeable and enthusiastic. Overall, the curriculum is well sequenced and broken down into small steps that build towards the important knowledge leaders want pupils to learn.”

SEE ALSO: Gosport veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Lauren O'Connor, the headteacher, said: “I am delighted to share the news that St Mary’s Catholic Primary School has recently had a Graded Ofsted Inspection. After almost a decade of the school being judged as ‘Requires Improvement’ the school is now Good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Inspectors commented on the nurturing and caring environment that has been created in the school in order for pupils to develop confidence and self-esteem. They have high ambitions for all pupils including those with Special Educational Needs and/or Disabilities."

The inspector found that the children are polite and courteous and there is an emphasis on the importance of knowing how to read as it allows children to access the entire curriculum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said that there are some areas that need to be improved and it found that ‘leaders lack the urgency required to make sure the youngest pupils struggling to

learn to read receive the help they need.’

The inspection also outlined that ‘not enough children in the early years are reaching good levels of development’ and as a result some children are not prepared for key stage one.

Lauren added: “I became the Headteacher of the school in September 2019 with my Deputy Headteacher, Alison Ternan. We have now been at the school for four years and we have had five inspections/visits from Ofsted in this time and we are so proud of the children and the team for achieving this fantastic result, despite the challenges schools have faced, including the global pandemic. This has been achieved by senior leaders expecting the best from everyone, including ourselves.