The inspection outlined that the school uses an efficient process on checking what children have, and have not, learnt in order to get an understanding of what needs to be revisited.

The report said: ‘Leaders encourage pupils to reflect on their own lives and how to make a positive impact on others and the world around them.

Swanmore Church of England Aided Primary School has maintained its good Ofsted rating.

‘Leaders have constructed a curriculum that is well sequenced and structured. It is engaging and ambitious for all, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

‘Appropriate support is in place for pupils who find learning to read more difficult. As a result, leaders ensure that staff teach pupils according to their current needs and that all pupils have the best chance to learn to read well. This love of reading continues through the school.

‘Leaders have embedded behaviour systems, including ‘house points’ and ‘star of the week’, to encourage pupils’ positive behaviour across the school. These result in strong standards of pupils’ behaviour in and out of the classroom. This is supported through a personal, social and health education curriculum that prepares all pupils for life in modern Britain. All this leads to a very calm school, where pupils’ respect for others is thoughtful

and mature.’

The safeguarding measures are effective throughout the school and all of the staff make sure that there is a strong culture of safeguarding to maintain the children’s safety.

There is regular training to keep safeguarding knowledge relevant and up to date and if a member of staff has a concern for a child’s safety, appropriate action is taken quickly.