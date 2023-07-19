Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: The hardest 13 primary and infant schools to get into in 2023
Nearly nine in 10 new Year R pupils in Portsmouth were admitted to their first-choice primary school for the 2023/24 academic year, new figures show. This is one of the best years for children getting into their first choice schools, however some schools are more difficult to get into than others based on a number of different factors.
The Association of School and College Leaders have said that the rising number of primary and infant school pupils is putting pressure on applications, especially in more affluent areas that have schools with good or outstanding Ofsted ratings.
Here are 13 primary schools in Portsmouth, and its surrounding towns and villages, which were hardest to get into based on the Department of Education figures – with parents in the Waterlooville area particularly struggling: