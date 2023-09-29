Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The inspection found that the school is committed to improving the behaviour of its students and the standards, and the leaders are working on making the necessary improvements to the curriculum swiftly.

During the two-day inspection, the inspector found that pupils interact well at social times and they enjoy trips to the theatre which helps enrich their learning.

The Henry Cort Community College has received a 'requires improvement' Ofsted rating in its most recent inspection.

There are a number of areas that the school needs to improve on, in particular, the curriculum.

The report said: “Pupils in all year groups engage in a well-structured careers programme. They have access to a wealth of information so that they can make informed choices about their next steps in education, training or employment.

"Senior leaders are ambitious for pupils to achieve well. They have identified that the curriculum is not as well planned and broad as it could be in all subjects. This has led to some gaps in learning. Leaders have new plans in place to introduce a new, well-sequenced curriculum in key stage 3 next year.

"Currently, however, the curriculum is not yet fully cohesive as it is in a state of transition.”

The school is swift to identify pupils with special educational needs and/ or disabilities and leaders have outlined a clear strategy to ensure that everyone has the chance to learn.

The safeguarding measures are effective and leaders monitor records regularly to ensure the safety of the young people in their care. Pupils have a good understanding of staying safe online and they know where to report any concerns.

Some of the improvements that need to be made have been outlined as part of the Ofsted inspection and they include identifying gaps in knowledge, increase communication between the school and the parents and improve the curriculum.

The report added: “The school has experienced significant challenges in recruiting staff in recent years. This has impacted on the capacity for school improvement. Governors and senior leaders have a keen desire to improve outcomes and pupils’ experiences now that the school is more fully staffed.

"The number of suspensions remains high. Actions that leaders take to prevent the most serious incidents do not prevent repetitive poor behaviour by some pupils. Newly appointed leaders wish to embed a more positive and ‘restorative’ approach to managing behaviour, but plans are still in their infancy. Leaders work hard to address

persistent absence and it is improving. However, leaders know that there is still work to be done to address this further."