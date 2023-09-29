Universities in Hampshire: University of Portsmouth awarded gold rating in Teaching Excellence Framework 2023
TEF is a national assessment of the teaching quality across universities and higher education providers across the UK and the assessment is designed to help students get a clear indication of quality.
Professor Graham Galbraith CBE, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, said: “Our Gold award demonstrates the amazing teaching and learning activities and innovations taking place across the University, and the brilliant outcomes our students achieve as they gain their qualifications and move on to excellent graduate jobs or further study.
“We pride ourselves in providing a world-class education, and an outstanding and supportive student experience and it is so wonderful to see this core element of our activities being recognised and acknowledged by the Office for Students based on this assessment by an independent panel of experts, including academics and students.”
The rating lasts for four years and in the previous assessment, the university achieved a gold, demonstrating the high quality of teaching on offer.
The University of Portsmouth is one of only 27 universities in the UK that have been awarded a gold rating and it is one of five gold standard university settings in the South East.
Graham added: “What makes this award even more special, is the fact that evidence of excellence in teaching was not just provided by our staff and our metrics, but was supported by our students' independent submission to the judging panel.”