Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Professor Graham Galbraith CBE, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, said: “Our Gold award demonstrates the amazing teaching and learning activities and innovations taking place across the University, and the brilliant outcomes our students achieve as they gain their qualifications and move on to excellent graduate jobs or further study.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of Portsmouth has received a gold rating in the Teaching Excellence Framework.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We pride ourselves in providing a world-class education, and an outstanding and supportive student experience and it is so wonderful to see this core element of our activities being recognised and acknowledged by the Office for Students based on this assessment by an independent panel of experts, including academics and students.”

The rating lasts for four years and in the previous assessment, the university achieved a gold, demonstrating the high quality of teaching on offer.