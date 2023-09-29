News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl

Universities in Hampshire: University of Portsmouth awarded gold rating in Teaching Excellence Framework 2023

The University of Portsmouth has been awarded the highest overall rating of Gold in the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF).
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

TEF is a national assessment of the teaching quality across universities and higher education providers across the UK and the assessment is designed to help students get a clear indication of quality.

Professor Graham Galbraith CBE, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, said: “Our Gold award demonstrates the amazing teaching and learning activities and innovations taking place across the University, and the brilliant outcomes our students achieve as they gain their qualifications and move on to excellent graduate jobs or further study.

SEE ALSO: Marks & Spencer employee from Portsmouth celebrates 50 years of service at London event

The University of Portsmouth has received a gold rating in the Teaching Excellence Framework.The University of Portsmouth has received a gold rating in the Teaching Excellence Framework.
The University of Portsmouth has received a gold rating in the Teaching Excellence Framework.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We pride ourselves in providing a world-class education, and an outstanding and supportive student experience and it is so wonderful to see this core element of our activities being recognised and acknowledged by the Office for Students based on this assessment by an independent panel of experts, including academics and students.”

The rating lasts for four years and in the previous assessment, the university achieved a gold, demonstrating the high quality of teaching on offer.

The University of Portsmouth is one of only 27 universities in the UK that have been awarded a gold rating and it is one of five gold standard university settings in the South East.

Graham added: “What makes this award even more special, is the fact that evidence of excellence in teaching was not just provided by our staff and our metrics, but was supported by our students' independent submission to the judging panel.”

Related topics:University of PortsmouthHampshirePortsmouthLondon