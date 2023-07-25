The inspection found that the staff members create a good learning environment and pupils benefit from an extensive learning programme which also helps personal development.

The report said: “Pupils are proud to attend this inclusive and harmonious school. Pupils value learning and are eager to achieve well, knowing their teachers have high expectations of them. Pupils love their school and enjoy learning new things alongside their friends.

"There is a calm and purposeful atmosphere across the school. Leaders set high standards for behaviour. They teach pupils to be caring, thoughtful and kind. Leaders, together with staff, deal with bullying effectively. This helps pupils to feel safe. There are warm and nurturing relationships between staff and pupils”

The safeguarding measures in the school are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe by using appropriate means. Leaders provide regular training to ensure that members of staff have up-to-date knowledge and they know how to identify when a children could be at risk of harm.

The inspection found that in foundation subjects some children do not learn as well as they should and in the past, the curriculum was not designed as well as it should have been. The staff have now introduced a revised curriculum plan and they need to ensure that students are working well with it.

The report added: "Leaders are ambitious, and focused on creating a curriculum that is broad and rich. In mathematics and reading, leaders’ expectations of what pupils will learn from Reception

to Year 6 are clear.

"Reading is a priority. Highly-trained staff deliver the new phonics scheme with precision. Books match the sounds that pupils know, and pupils read regularly to adults in school.

