Recent data has shown that there are a number of high performing primary schools in the area where children are meeting the ‘expected standard’ for their reading, writing and maths. The results of these standardised tests demonstrate the progress that each pupil has made from year 2 to year 6, and it also monitors the school. Nationally, 2023 saw an improvement in results with 73 per cent of students meeting the expected standard in maths – this is up from the year prior which was 71 per cent.

The highest score that a pupil can receive in their reading and maths is 120 and, generally, any score of 100 or over means that a pupil is meeting the standard. The News has compiled some of the best performing schools based on the SAT’s results and the primary schools featured have had results where 60 per cent (or more) of their students working at the ‘expected standard’.

Here are 9 of the best performing primary schools in Portsmouth based on their SAT’s results:

1 . SAT's results Here are some of the best performing schools based on their recent SAT's results. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School had 77 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 107 and in Maths 105. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Langstone Junior Academy Langstone Junior Academy had 69 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 105 and in maths it was 106. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Ark Dickens Primary Academy Ark Dickens Primary Academy had 67 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 103 and in maths 105. Photo: Google Photo Sales