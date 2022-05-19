Here are some schools’ plans for pupils to mark the occasion in Portsmouth, Fareham, and Hayling Island.

Portsmouth infant and junior school Kings Academies will welcome pupils in fancy dress for a dress up day on Friday, May 27, to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee.

Each year group will be asked to dress up in the style of one of the decades of the Queen's 70 year reign and the school will host a picnic in the playground.

Trafalgar School in Hilsea will host a school fete on its field on May 27 from 1pm to 3pm to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee. There will be vintage games, live music, and afternoon tea for the students.

St Columba C. of E. Primary Academy in Fareham is set to host a school party on May 27, from 2pm to 7pm, while on the same day, Woodcroft Primary School in Waterlooville will hold an event from 1.30pm to 2.45pm.

On Hayling Island, Mengham Infant School will hold a street party from 12pm on Monday, June 6.