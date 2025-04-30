Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An expert says tech can be a powerful force for good in education - when used wisely 💻

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actor Hugh Grant has recently spoken out against schools using tech for teaching

But an education expert says schools should seek balance rather than an outright ban

She says there are benefits to having devices in the classroom

These range from helping with revision, to helping build pupils’ digital literacy

One educator is calling for a more balanced approach to tech in the classroom than a screen ban - after an A-List celeb hit out UK schools’ reliance on them for learning.

Actor and father-of-five Hugh Grant is championing a new push to ban devices like laptops and tablets from schools. The Telegraph reports that he’s teamed up with social psychologist Dr Jonathan Haidt, who claims that test scores have fallen since the introduction of ‘ed-tech’ to the classroom - and that apps that gamify children’s learning mean they find it “painfully boring” to learn in other ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant described himself as “another angry parent fighting the eternal, exhausting and depressive battle with children who only want to be on a screen”. And he’s got a point.

A 2024 report published by Parliament’s Education Select Committee found that young people’s screen time has shot up an enormous 52% between 2020 and 2022. One in four children with a smartphone used it in a way that was consistent with behavioural addiction. In schools, The Telegraph says that tablets and laptops are now available to 9 out of 10 pupils.

Actor and father Hugh Grant has spoken out against screens in schools | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock/Getty via AFP)

But Lucy Kirkham, head of STEM at online revision platform SaveMyExams, believes technology can be a powerful force for good in education, when used wisely. She said that while concerns around excessive screen time were valid, blanket phone bans meant that pupils were missing out on the chance to learn more responsible tech use and digital literacy in schools.

“Phones are often dismissed as classroom distractions, but when integrated responsibly, they can actually enhance learning outcomes,” she continued. “Used correctly, they are revision tools, not just recreational devices. Phones can support, not sabotage, learning and it’s time we start recognising their educational potential rather than writing them off entirely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also shared a few of the potential benefits devices can have in the classroom. Here’s what she had to say:

Three benefits of having screens in schools - from an education expert

1. App-based learning can improve engagement and retention

Ms Kirkham said that education apps like Duolingo and Kahoot! Were used widely by teachers in the classroom, to turn revision into interactive learning experiences. There are a whole host of these available, which can help break down topics from music, to maths, to languages into bite-sized lessons - even allowing children to compete with one another to show off what they’ve learned.

“These platforms enable students to engage with topics actively, whether individually or collaboratively, helping to reinforce knowledge more effectively than passive learning alone,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. On-the-go revision tools can boost exam performance

Save My Exams’ own research had found that nine out of ten students used mobile-accessible platforms - such as revision apps - as part of their exam preparation. This is particularly significant now, with GCSEs getting underway in just a few days’ time.

“Digital flashcards, quiz apps, and audio resources make it easier for students to revise on the go, particularly when applying proven techniques like the 2 3 5 7 revision rule,” Ms Kirkham continued. “Effective revision is key to exam success, with studies showing that a solid revision strategy can improve performance by up to 30%.”

3. Encouraging digital literacy sets pupils up for future success

Ms Kirkham called for a more balanced approach to tech in the classroom. She said schools should be “teaching students how to use technology responsibly, from setting screen time limits to understanding digital wellbeing, equips them with vital life skills”.

“Rather than banning screens outright, a healthier approach is to build students’ digital literacy and guide them in using their phones as tools for self-directed learning and collaboration,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have an education story to share, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.