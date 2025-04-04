Shakespeare on Trial at Portsmouth High School GDST

By Lucinda Webb
Contributor
Published 4th Apr 2025, 15:47 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 15:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Year 5 at Portsmouth High School took to the stage in the last week of term to perform 'Shakespeare on Trial.'

The musical play had lots of guest appearances including Queen Elizabeth I, James I, Lady Macbeth, Juliet, Titania, Portia and Shakespeare himself.

The class gave a spectacular performance and thankfully the final verdict was that Shakespeare's plays are not boring or out of date.

Related topics:Shakespeare
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice