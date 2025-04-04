Shakespeare on Trial at Portsmouth High School GDST
Year 5 at Portsmouth High School took to the stage in the last week of term to perform 'Shakespeare on Trial.'
The musical play had lots of guest appearances including Queen Elizabeth I, James I, Lady Macbeth, Juliet, Titania, Portia and Shakespeare himself.
The class gave a spectacular performance and thankfully the final verdict was that Shakespeare's plays are not boring or out of date.