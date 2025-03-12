Smart Studies tutoring service celebrates first year of success in Gosport and Stubbington

Smart Studies, a small group English and Maths tutoring service, is celebrating its first birthday, marking a year of significant growth and achievement.

What began as a passion project has blossomed into a thriving community resource, now offering tutoring sessions three days a week.

Students from years 3 to 12 benefit from expert guidance at St Francis Church on Mondays, St Vincent College on Wednesdays, and Baycroft School on Thursdays. The service covers a wide range of needs, including SATs and GCSE preparation, as well as support for home-schooled learners.

In just 12 months, Smart Studies has delivered a combined total of 1,032 tutoring hours.

Members of the Smart Studies team (Elodie Gardner & Craig Mark) celebrate with learners

Elodie Gardner, Co-Director of Smart Studies, expressed her delight at the milestone, saying: "We're incredibly proud of what we've achieved in our first year. Our focus has always been on providing affordable and impactful tuition, particularly in relation to crucial exams like SATs and GCSEs.

"We want to ensure every student has the opportunity to reach their full potential, without financial barriers."

Craig Mark, a tutor at Smart Studies, highlighted the positive working environment, stating: "Smart Studies is a fantastic place to work. The sessions create a supportive and inclusive environment where students feel comfortable and confident to learn."

To celebrate their first anniversary, Smart Studies is launching an exciting competition on their social media platforms, offering the chance to win free tuition for upcoming revision events.

In addition to their regular courses, Smart Studies is offering dedicated SATs and GCSE Maths revision sessions on Saturday, May 10, at St Vincent College. These sessions, strategically timed just before the crucial exams, will focus on key exam content and provide invaluable last-minute support.

Smart Studies' first year has been a resounding success, and they look forward to continuing to support students in Gosport and Stubbington for many years to come. To find out more about visit the website.