The permanent closure has left customers devastated and the nearest stores for Fareham customers will now be in Portsmouth and Hedge End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement follows the news that Clarks shoe shop in Fareham Shopping Centre will also be closing on August 5.

Customers react to the announcement that the store near Fareham is closing.

SEE ALSO: Smyths Toy Superstore in Fareham is closing this weekend with Clarks also closing too

Some customers have said that the loss of the toy shop is "history repeating itself, just like Toys R Us” and many are “absolutely gutted” at the announcement.

Commenting on The Portsmouth News’ Facebook post, someone said: “Soon will be a ghost town just like Portsmouth."