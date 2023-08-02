News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Smyths Toy Superstore in Fareham announces closure leaving locals 'gutted'

Locals are ‘absolutely gutted’ at the recent announcement that Smyths Toy shop in Fareham is due to close.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 12:22 BST

Smyths Toy Superstore in Southampton Road, Park Gate, made the announcement to customers that it will be closing its store on Sunday, August 6.

The permanent closure has left customers devastated and the nearest stores for Fareham customers will now be in Portsmouth and Hedge End.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The announcement follows the news that Clarks shoe shop in Fareham Shopping Centre will also be closing on August 5.

Customers react to the announcement that the store near Fareham is closing.Customers react to the announcement that the store near Fareham is closing.
Customers react to the announcement that the store near Fareham is closing.
Most Popular

SEE ALSO: Smyths Toy Superstore in Fareham is closing this weekend with Clarks also closing too

Some customers have said that the loss of the toy shop is "history repeating itself, just like Toys R Us” and many are “absolutely gutted” at the announcement.

Commenting on The Portsmouth News’ Facebook post, someone said: “Soon will be a ghost town just like Portsmouth."

Another reader said: "So annoying isn’t it. Literally no toy shops anymore.

To visit the toy shop’s website, click here.

Related topics:FarehamPortsmouth