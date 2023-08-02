Smyths Toy Superstore in Fareham announces closure leaving locals 'gutted'
Smyths Toy Superstore in Southampton Road, Park Gate, made the announcement to customers that it will be closing its store on Sunday, August 6.
The permanent closure has left customers devastated and the nearest stores for Fareham customers will now be in Portsmouth and Hedge End.
The announcement follows the news that Clarks shoe shop in Fareham Shopping Centre will also be closing on August 5.
Some customers have said that the loss of the toy shop is "history repeating itself, just like Toys R Us” and many are “absolutely gutted” at the announcement.
Commenting on The Portsmouth News’ Facebook post, someone said: “Soon will be a ghost town just like Portsmouth."
Another reader said: "So annoying isn’t it. Literally no toy shops anymore.