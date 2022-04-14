Year 5 pupils from Cottage Grove Primary School officially revealed the new artwork in Belmont Path.

Applause broke out as the covering was torn from the wall, unveiling a colourful mural depicting portraits and patterns.

More than 180 people - and six dogs - have taken part in the community arts project to create the six decorative panels.

The project has been led by artists Anna Potten, Amber Jefferson-Grant, and Clare Jefferson, who worked with the school children to teach them about photography, learning how to take a good picture while capturing images of their school friends.

Together, the children and artists went out into the local community to photograph and interview 12 local traders.

They then took part in workshops in school and with members of the local community to create brightly coloured paper collages which have been incorporated into the final design.

Tanvir, 10, said: ‘I’ve enjoyed being part of this project and I’ve learnt how to take a good photograph.’

To add further to the community feel, the children have also had the opportunity to interview adults who used to attend Cottage Grove.

Lee Branscome, headteacher, said: ‘The children have thoroughly enjoyed meeting ex-pupils, speaking to members of the local community and working with Anna and her team.

‘They’ve got a great deal out of it and it will be wonderful for them to see their work displayed proudly within their local community.

‘The project aimed to support and develop the safety around our community.

‘The finished product that we see is their artwork and their photos that they’ve taken.

‘The children have loved seeing their work on a big scale.’

Cottage Grove says that the piece of artwork is the longest to be found in Somerstown.

Anna Potten, the lead artist on the project, said: ‘It has been lovely to work in such a welcoming school.

The children have been really engaged and responsive.