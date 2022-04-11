Decision on new seven-storey medical student study block in Cosham to be made this week

Proposals of how the seven-storey study hub will look in Cosham

Members of the Portsmouth City Council planning committee will be asked to approve the redevelopment of the Spur Road Clock House site when they meet on Wednesday.

A report said a 'supportable scheme' has now been created after 'extensive discussion' since Clock House 2017 Ltd submitted its application three years ago.

'Whilst buildings in the surrounding area are lower in scale than the propose development, it is considered that this prominent corner site presents a good opportunity to create a landmark building,' it said.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outline planning application proposes the construction of a block ranging from two to seven storeys in height to replace the existing single storey building on the south east of the Spur Road roundabout, which has recently been used as a car wash.

It would accommodate 44 'study studios' for use by students working at the nearby hospital. No car parking provision is included in the plans.

'The prominent location of the site demands, in part, a building that commands this corner of the local area,' a statement submitted by the developer's agent, Edward Caush and Associates, said.

'However, it is also essential that the sensitive nature of the relationship between existing buildings along Spur Rpad and Northern Road is recognised.

'The building rises from a modest height at each boundary and builds up to the main central element.'

Bedrooms are proposed on each of the seven floors alongside communal rooms on each of the six upper storeys. Cycle storage is proposed in the basement.