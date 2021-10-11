Special guest rallies children to thank their teachers at Swanmore C of E Primary School

Surgeon Rear Admiral Lionel Jarvis, one of the deputy lieutenants of Hampshire, visited Swanmore C of E Primary School on Monday morning.

He had been asked by Nigel Atkinson, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire to handpick a select number of organisations and groups within his local area to officially thank for their commitment to their communities over the past two years.

Surgeon Rear Admiral Lionel Jarvis with some of the Swanmore Primary School pupils, Isla, Lila, Jack and Freddie with headteacher John Paterson Picture: Habibur Rahman

Dr Jarvis, who was appointed Honorary Surgeon to the Queen in 2006, chose Swanmore C of E Primary School, in Church Road, after hearing about the lengths staff went to to ensure all pupils received an education throughout the various lockdowns.

Dr Jarvis, who lives in Droxford and has four grandchildren who attend the school, gave a speech at the morning assembly and rallied the children to applaud their teachers.

He said: ‘I have come here today to officially thank and recognise the work of the teachers and staff on behalf of the Lord-Lieutenant and the county.

‘He believed we should show some recognition for those people who put extra effort in during the pandemic.

Surgeon Rear Admiral- Lionel Jarvis visit to Swanmore Primary School Church to formally thank the staff and school for its work through the COVID lockdown on Monday 11th October 2021 Picrured: Surgeon Rear Admiral- Lionel Jarvis with some of the Swanmore Priamary School pupils Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘I know that teachers and schools do not always get a good press, but this school has been exceptional.

‘They have gone above and beyond. They are a positive reflection of the teaching profession.’

Headteacher John Paterson, who has led the school for 10 years, said: ‘We are very grateful for the recognition. The staff feel quite humbled.

‘We understand that a lot of people are facing greater challenges than we are, but we are pleased that we have been able to play our part and give our families and pupils support during the pandemic.’

The assembly in the school hall accommodated certain year groups and was live-streamed to the other children across the school.

Year 3 pupils Isla, Lila, Jack and Freddie were part of the group in the school hall. They all said how much they are enjoying being back at school.

Lila, seven, said: ‘I really like being able to come back into school. It is nice to be back here. I did a lot of work at home but I like the work at school. I love English and the art lessons.’

Freddie, seven, said: ‘I like being back too. It’s great. We are going swimming this afternoon and we’ve been learning about food in our global learning lessons. It’s great.’