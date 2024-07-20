Special ribbon cutting celebrates UK first PLAYCE in Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A special ribbon cutting ceremony has taken place to celebrate the official opening of the UK’s first PLAYCE.

Portsmouth was chosen as the city to be home to a multi-movement activity space, built using a pioneering scientific model for movement called the Athletic Skills Model (ASM). The versatile public area has been constructed in Lords Court, Landport, after the council approved the use of the site.

Its purpose is to get people moving by challenging them to think outside the box when it comes to physical activity. It has been designed in a way that anyone can use the space, from young and old and with all skill levels, including those with disabilities and additional needs.

Science is involved in the layout, so that basic forms of movement, including balancing, climbing, throwing, frolicking, jumping, etc., can be done. These are known as the ASM’s fundamental 10.

The idea originated in the Netherlands, where more than 50 PLAYCEs and Skill Gardens have been built in schools, hospitals, sport clubs, and public spaces.

Dr Martina Navarro, from the School of Sport, Health and Exercise Science at the University of Portsmouth, wanted to bring it to the city after seeing its success abroad. As a former Olympic athlete, competing in Taekwondo for Brazil at the Beijing games in 2008, she is passionate about getting people moving.

She said: “The Athletic Skills Model is a different way of thinking about movement, sports, physical education and healthcare. As an example, if PE teachers and coaches encouraged us to practise a range of basic skills, such as jumping and balancing embedded in a wide variety of sports, people are more likely to become better sportsmen and women.”

Additional funding from the council's public health team has also trained a number of local community representatives and exercise professionals in ASM theory and principles, so they can optimise both the use of the PLAYCE and apply the knowledge within their own setting. Funding was also secured to improve the area surrounding the site, through greening it, making it more visually appealing and climate friendly.

Councillor Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing and preventing homelessness, said: “I'm pleased to say we're leading the way by providing an eye-catching and innovative exercise space that is free to use for all our residents. The location of the space, in the heart of the city and close to lots of housing, is a choice that my fellow councillors and I hope will encourage more people to enjoy play and free movement as part of their daily routines.”