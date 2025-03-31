Spectacular showcase of musical talent in the Young Musician competition at Portsmouth High Prep School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth High Prep School’s talented musicians performed in the much-anticipated Young Musician week from 17 – 21 March. The competition took place over four days with 208 entries for Young Musician classes in Piano, Voice, Bowed Strings, Plucked Strings, Ensemble, Percussion, Woodwind, Brass and Own Composition.

The final saw the heat winners perform in front of the whole school on Friday, March 21, and the performances were excellent.

The school was delighted to welcome external judges Estelle Flood and Adam Denman. Mrs Flood was the Director of Music at Oaklands School in Waterlooville for many years, and Mr Denman, a former pupil of Prep School Director of Music Mrs Hill, studied at the Royal Welsh College of Music and is now the manager of his own company, the Southern Music Project. The judges were very impressed by the preparation, performance and professionalism of the girls.

Portsmouth High Prep School’s rich tradition of music-making shone brightly throughout the week. A love of music starts in the pre-school and develops into individual participation in class lessons and ensembles. Dedicated visiting peripatetic music teachers provide a range of instrumental and vocal lessons and the school has an excellent pass rate for external examinations from Trinity, ABRSM and Rock School syllabuses.

Mrs Hill said: "I was extremely proud of all the girls that took part in our competition this year. They worked so hard to prepare their performances and this made it an exciting and rewarding experience for everyone. The standard this year was the highest it has been for a number of years, and I am very proud of everyone who entered."