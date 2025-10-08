A series of children’s books is being removed from the shelves in Hampshire after it emerged that rogue weblinks in some editions were leading to pornography.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warnings have been circulated by school library services about a URL addresses inside some editions of author Andrew Cope’s Spy series, which includes Spy Dogs, Spy Cats and Spy Pups.

The link is at the end of the book in extra material. It’s believed that the domain used to belong to the author but had later been acquired by a third party. There is no suggestion that Mr Cope is involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message circulating in Hampshire from one school says: “We have been made aware by the [Hampshire County Council] School Library Service that several titles in the Spy Dogs, Spy Pup and Spy Cat series by Andrew Cope contain a weblink at the back of the book that no longer directs people to information about the books.

Books by children's author Andrew Cope | Puffin

“Instead, the link now leads to inappropriate and unsafe material, containing pornographic content with no age restrictions. If you have any of these books in your house, you might wish to take a look and take the appropriate action.”

A message from another school sent out this morning says that Hampshire County Council's local authority designated officer service has made all schools aware of a safeguarding alert about the books - and says that the website www.spydog451.co.uk “has now been compromised”.

This school says it has taken all the books out of its library and classrooms and adds: “We please ask you, as a precaution, to check at home if you have any books from these series and remove them from your child's access until we receive confirmation that the issue has been resolved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The URL had previously linked to extra information about the characters.

In a statement given to LBC, children’s book publisher Puffin - the junior version of Penguin Books - said it had “immediately paused on the sale and distribution of the books whilst we deal with this matter”, adding it is “working with retail and education and library partners to remove the books from shelves for the time being".

A statement from Puffin and Mr Cope, published by LBC, said: “In some editions of the Spy Dog, Spy Cat and Spy Pups series there is a reference to the author, Andrew Cope’s, former website for the series which was owned and managed by him.

“We understand an unconnected third party has very recently taken control of the domain name and is using it to display a different website with inappropriate adult content.

“This website is not associated with Puffin or Andrew Cope. We are asking people not to visit the website and ensure that children do not visit it either.”