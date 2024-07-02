Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ofsted has found that a primary school has ‘growing futures rooted in love, hope and respect’ following its first ever good Ofsted rating.

The inspection, which took place on June 4, 2024, found that the school is ‘now in safe hands’ after a lot of ‘turbulence in senior leadership over the past few years’. The report said that ‘expectations have risen’, ‘pupils are happy’ and parents have noticed many positive changes in this ‘very caring school’.

The report said: “The school has successfully introduced a new approach to the teaching of phonics. Pupils learn to read well. They practise reading using books that contain the sounds that they know. Any pupil who needs extra support in remembering letter sounds or blending sounds together receives the help they need.

St Columba Church of England Primary Academy in Tewkesbury Avenue, Fareham, has received a Good Ofsted for the first time.Pictured is: (l-r) Callen Tillett, Mila Smith, Daniel Montaza, Mrs Katie Viola, deputy headteacher, Darcy Trowan, Lyla Whittingham, Mrs Hazel Moore, assistant headteacher, Ellie Fox, Everly Shand and Archie Gault. Picture: Sarah Standing (020724-1541) | Sarah Standing

“Children in the early years get off to a flying start in an highly engaging environment. They are motivated and curious. Staff provide the children with an array of rich learning experiences that spark their interests and curiosity.” Lisa Hardy, the headteacher of St Columba said: "We are delighted that the Ofsted report recognised the many positives for example ‘that expectations have risen, pupils are happy, parents have noticed the many positive changes in this very caring school.’

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe. The report also outlined that the school organises a range of ‘interesting trips’ and welcomes numerous visitors which enriches pupils’ education.

