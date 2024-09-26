St Jude's Church of England Primary School receives good Ofsted following recent inspection
St Jude’s Church of England Primary School, located in St Nicholas Street, has maintained its good Ofsted rating. The inspection took place on July 2 and 3 and it outlined that the ‘core values are woven through the school’ and there is a strong emphasis on kindness.
The report said: “The new headteacher has quickly established an accurate view of the school. Strengths and priorities for development are understood clearly. The school is going through a period of change as it continues to revise the curriculum offer.
“This academic year, there has been a strong focus on reading. The school recognises the importance of every pupil learning to read as quickly as possible. This begins in the early years. All staff have been trained to deliver phonics.”
The inspection found that the school works hard to make sure pupils develop to ensure they are ready to move to secondary school. Pupils also enjoy being eco-warriors and they understand the importance of looking after the environment.
The report added: “The school has high expectations for behaviour. Routines for school life begin in the early years. Here, children learn how to share and take turns. This focus continues through the school. As a result, there is a positive and calm environment in school. Pupils are confident that any incidents of unkindness will be dealt with fairly.”
The safeguarding measures are effective at the school and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe. The inspection outlined that there is room for improvement at the school and it said: “Staff do not always make appropriate adaptations for pupils with SEND. As a result, these pupils do not learn as well as they could. The school should ensure that ongoing support enables all staff to understand how best to meet the needs of these pupils.”
