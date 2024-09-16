St Peter's Catholic Primary School described as 'welcoming' and 'inclusive' in Catholic Schools Inspection
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
St Peter's Catholic Primary School, in Waterlooville, has recieved an outstanding grade following its Catholic Schools Inspection which has described the school as a place where children have a passion for learning. The inspection is graded from 1 - 4, 1 being the equivalent to outstanding and 4 being the equivalent to inadequate. The purpose of the inspection is to report the overall effectiveness of the school and it will judge a range of factors including catholic life and mission, religious education and collective worship.
The report said: “St Peter’s Catholic Primary School is a welcoming, vibrant Catholic school whose values and inclusive nature fully embody its mission to ‘Walking hand in hand with God, loving him, loving each other and loving ourselves, doing our best with the gifts he gave us to make our world a better place.’
“Pupils demonstrate exemplary behaviour which stems from the school’s strong focus on moral development and respect for each other. Many pupils told inspectors they feel safe and happy because the staff respect them and they can therefore talk to them about anything.”
The report also outlined that governors successfully monitor the school and they are ‘passionately supportive of the mission, well organised and provide appropriate challenge and support’. The inspection said that ‘they have been instrumental in the school’s success over recent years.’
Richard Cunningham, headteacher, said: “I was exceptionally pleased that my teaching colleagues in the school were recognised in the report as having a high level of subject knowledge and teaching expertise, meaning that lessons consolidate and extend pupils learning.”
The report added: “Pupils are actively engaged in their religious education lessons and show great passion for the subject. Many of them voiced how they love learning about religious education and look forward to their lessons. Because of this high engagement, enthusiasm, and interest, behaviour in lessons is exemplary.
“Teachers at St Peter’s have a high level of subject knowledge and teaching expertise and benefit significantly from the first-class support they receive from the subject leader. All staff are deeply committed to ensuring high standards and effectively teaching pupils how to meet consistently high expectations across the school.”
The school also received a good Ofsted rating back in 2019 where it was described as ‘a harmonious and calm environment’.
The school is hosting a number of open events from next month for parents interested in sending their children to the primary school.
The open events will take place on: Thursday, October 17 between 9:30am and 11:00am, Tuesday, October 22 between 1:15pm and 2:45pm, Wednesday, November 6 between 9:30am and 11:00am, Monday, November 11 between 1:15pm and 2:45pm and Wednesday, November 13, 6:00pm and 7.30pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.