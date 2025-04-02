State school defends county title in finals day at Utilita Bowl

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The ECB Girls Schools’ County Final for U13 and U15 teams took place last week at Utilita Bowl’s Indoor School, culminating in two well-deserved champions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After two days of intense competition between Hampshire schools, Priestlands and King Edward VI emerged victorious in their respective age groups.

Reigning champions Priestlands, a secondary state school from the New Forest, defended their U13 title in dramatic fashion on Thursday 20 March. A three-way tie at the top meant the winner was decided by total runs scored, marking an extraordinary achievement for the school. Their victory last year was the first in their history, making this back-to-back triumph even more special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Swithun’s and Farleigh School were the other two sides joint at the top of the table with ten points in the U13s competition, while Farnham Heath End School and King Edward VI completed the standings.

A number of schools took part in the event.

A few days later, on Monday 24 March, the U15 competition got underway featuring six teams competing for the title. King Edward VI emerged as champions after defeating Priestlands in the final, preventing the state school from achieving a clean sweep across both age groups.

Eggar’s School, St Swithun’s, Churcher’s College and Farnborough Hill also showcased impressive talent throughout the day, underlining the bright future of girls' cricket in Hampshire.

Emily Munro, Operations Manager at HCB, said: “It was brilliant to witness such a competitive final in both age groups this year at Utilita Bowl. The closely contested results made for two thrilling days of cricket. Having four state school teams reach the finals is a fantastic testament to the progress of cricket in state schools. We wish both Priestlands and King Edward VI the very best as they go on to represent Hampshire in the Regional Finals.”

To find out more Hampshire Cricket Board, visit: https://www.utilitabowl.com/cricket-board/