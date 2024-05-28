Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A leading domestic abuse charity has launched an appeal to raise £1m for a brand new refuge for women and children.

On Friday May 24, Stop Domestic Abuse launched an appeal to raise the final £1million towards building a new purpose-built refuge for women and children escaping from domestic abuse. Since 2016 it has been the charity’s ambition to build a new refuge in Havant, and Stop Domestic Abuse has unveiled its plans at an event attended by the Domestic Abuse Commission for England, Wales, the Police, Crime Commissioner for Hampshire, Isle of Wight and supporters from the Havant community.

Domestic abuse can have a devastating impact on victims and their families. It is a leading cause of homelessness and puts children at risk of long-term physical and mental health problems. Survivors of domestic abuse often face the choice between staying in an abusive household or leaving to find safety in safe accommodation usually by staying in a specialist refuge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, May 24, at The Plaza in Havant, the launch of the final phase of their fundraising campaign to build a new purpose-built specialist domestic abuse refuge in Hampshire took place. The refuge will provide safe accommodation for women and children escaping from domestic abuse, and will be run and managed by Stop Domestic Abuse.Pictured is: Claire Lambon, CEO of Stop Domestic Abuse. Picture: Sarah Standing (240524-3086)

Claire Lambon, CEO, Stop Domestic Abuse, said: “We are delighted to embark on the final phase of our fundraising appeal to raise the final £1 million needed to complete the construction of this purpose-built specialist refuge in Havant which will offer the best in communal living for women and children escaping from domestic abuse. Refuge support for women and children is at the heart of what we do. It saves lives and provides space for them to heal and begin to rebuild their lives. Since our founders opened the doors of Betty’s Refuge in Havant in the 1970s, we have been committed to delivering high quality safe accommodation in the Borough.

“A purpose-built refuge isn't just about providing shelter - it creates a sanctuary. It is not just about saving lives – it is about changing them. By providing a sanctuary with tailored support services and a nurturing environment offering families the tools they need to heal and thrive, we can we empower women and children to reclaim their lives and futures.“