Stop Domestic Abuse launches appeal for £1m to build refuge for women and children
On Friday May 24, Stop Domestic Abuse launched an appeal to raise the final £1million towards building a new purpose-built refuge for women and children escaping from domestic abuse. Since 2016 it has been the charity’s ambition to build a new refuge in Havant, and Stop Domestic Abuse has unveiled its plans at an event attended by the Domestic Abuse Commission for England, Wales, the Police, Crime Commissioner for Hampshire, Isle of Wight and supporters from the Havant community.
Domestic abuse can have a devastating impact on victims and their families. It is a leading cause of homelessness and puts children at risk of long-term physical and mental health problems. Survivors of domestic abuse often face the choice between staying in an abusive household or leaving to find safety in safe accommodation usually by staying in a specialist refuge.
Claire Lambon, CEO, Stop Domestic Abuse, said: “We are delighted to embark on the final phase of our fundraising appeal to raise the final £1 million needed to complete the construction of this purpose-built specialist refuge in Havant which will offer the best in communal living for women and children escaping from domestic abuse. Refuge support for women and children is at the heart of what we do. It saves lives and provides space for them to heal and begin to rebuild their lives. Since our founders opened the doors of Betty’s Refuge in Havant in the 1970s, we have been committed to delivering high quality safe accommodation in the Borough.
“A purpose-built refuge isn't just about providing shelter - it creates a sanctuary. It is not just about saving lives – it is about changing them. By providing a sanctuary with tailored support services and a nurturing environment offering families the tools they need to heal and thrive, we can we empower women and children to reclaim their lives and futures.“
Donna Jones, Police & Crime Commissioner for Hampshire & the Isle of Wight, said: “As Police Commissioner, I’m committed to tackling domestic, stalking and violence against women and girls. Over the last few years, I have commissioned Stop Domestic Abuse to provide expert support to victims of domestic violence, and this new refuge will transform outcomes for women and children who’ve been forced to flee their homes. Victims deserve to feel safe and be safe, and I will continue to do everything I can to provide meaningful and effective solutions to combat domestic abuse and protect victims from this devastating crime.”
