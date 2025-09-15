Straight A*s in Russian A Level for HSDC’s Ukrainian students

HSDC is extremely proud to announce a set of truly fantastic results for 15 Ukrainian students at the College.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These students, who came to the UK in the wake of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, sat their A Levels at both Havant Campus and Alton College. In addition to this full programme of A Levels, the Ukrainian students were also offered the chance to sit an A Level in Russian.

HSDC supported these students with the criteria and format of the exams, but as the College does not formally deliver a Russian A Level, the students had to source their own past papers and complete their literature and oral presentation on their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every student excelled in their exams, with all 15 achieving an A*, providing them with a strong foundation for university offers and their future careers.

All 15 of HSDC's Ukrainian students achieved an A* in their Russian A Level.

One of these students from the Havant Campus has been living in the UK for three years, with his hometown in Ukraine being one of the first to be besieged by Russia. The threat of war forced him to change schools several times before moving to the UK, where he currently lives with his parents.

Whilst at HSDC, he applied to study a degree in Financial Mathematics at the University of Surrey, with his recent results confirming his place! This is just one example of how HSDC is striving to improve the opportunities of all its students, no matter their background.

Sylvia Wear, a Student Progress Mentor at Havant Campus, was full of pride for these students, saying: "The college has embraced and nurtured young people from Ukraine, encouraging them to build resilience, overcome trauma and believe in success again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By offering an A level in a language which was familiar to them , they were able to demonstrate their true academic research and analytical skills, free from linguistic barriers . We are proud to say that they showed unwavering determination to achieve their dream."

HSDC is incredibly proud of all 15 of these students, and wishes them all the best in their future endeavours. Their success in these A Levels is a true testament to their determination and ability to overcome adversity, and reflects HSDC’s mission to provide all its learners with a high-quality education, regardless of their background.