Student excellence recognised and celebrated at HSDC's Awards

HSDC is always eager to celebrate the success of its students, with a prestigious Student Awards ceremony taking place every year to embody this.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday 3 July 2025, a group of fantastic students from HSDC’s Havant and South Downs Campuses were invited to Havant’s Studio Theatre to celebrate their success.

Overall, 30 students received awards from a range of academic, technical and vocational subjects, and were presented with certificates by HSDC’s Deputy Principal for Curriculum and Quality, Suki Dhesi.

Opening the awards ceremony, Suki said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award winners pose for a photograph.

“You are all here today because you represent what this College stands for. The things you’ve achieved during your time here are truly extraordinary. You are creatives, engineers, scientists, artists and so much more. Out of our 4,000 students, you are truly exceptional, and should be so proud.”

The recipients were invited to the front of the theatre to collect their certificate as well as a personal citation written by their lecturer, showcasing the positive impact that these students have had on life at the College.

Friends, family and HSDC lecturers were all invited to the ceremony to share in the celebrations, and it was clear to see how proud the guests were of the students.

Cadellin Thomas won the award for Student of the Year for Contribution to Student Union and College Life as a result of reviving Havant’s student magazine, Magpie, and providing a platform for his peers to be heard. Speaking about what he enjoyed most about his time at HSDC, Cadellin said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The chance for me to make new friends has really been a highlight of my time here. There’s such a large variety of courses, meaning that it’s easy for you to find your groove and stick with it.”

Jordan Carter won HSDC’s Apprentice of the Year (Advanced - Level 4), and was full of praise for the guidance he received during his Apprenticeship:

“There was so much support available for me during my Apprenticeship, with my assessor always being keen to answer any questions I might have had. My advice for someone who wants to study an Apprenticeship at HSDC in the future would be to seize every opportunity available to you, don’t just sit back!”

The Student of the Year for Psychology, Sociology and Health & Social Care went to Whitney Masoka. Whitney, who is a young mother, spoke about the flexibility and support that HSDC provided her during her studies:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I first came to my induction at HSDC, I explained my situation to the teachers. From day one, they have been fantastic, allowing me to work around my parenting commitments and providing lots of support. The people that I’ve met here are all so lovely, they made my college experience feel less like studying, and more like exploring something that I really enjoy and am deeply passionate about.”

After the subject awards were given out, there was one final award to be presented. The overall HSDC Student of the Year award was given to South Downs student Amelia Keeley, as a result of her incredible commitment to her studies, her determination to succeed and her amazing success in all areas of her course. Speaking about her time at the College, Amelia said:

“The things that I’ve been able to experience, the people that I’ve met and the challenges that I’ve overcome have made my time at HSDC truly amazing. The teachers are so supportive of you and make you feel so welcome, you never feel like you have to hold back in your questions. It’s been a really enjoyable experience!”

Everyone at HSDC is incredibly proud of these students and wishes them all the best as they continue their journeys.

Find out more about studying with at HSDC by going to hsdc.ac.uk