Student Takes On Epic Challenge To Support Suicide Prevention
On Friday 24 January, Luke Campbell embarked on an intense 50-mile run, covering four miles every four hours for 48 hours.
Members of the university community joined him throughout different stages of his challenge as an act of moral support.
Luke said: “Supporting PAPYRUS is incredibly important to me because I have seen close friends, teammates, and peers struggle with their mental health and wellbeing.
“Regardless of background or status, mental health challenges affect us all, and I believe we can and should contribute to improving the well-being of our communities.
“This is a challenge we must address together. I enjoyed raising money, increasing awareness of suicide prevention, and ultimately helping to save young lives.”
Generous fundraising helps PAPYRUS to run a confidential helpline service, HOPELINE247, which offers practical advice and support to young people who are struggling with life and anyone who is concerned about a young person who may be having thoughts of suicide.
HOPELINE247 is staffed by trained professionals and offers a telephone, text and email service.
Fundraising also helps PAPYRUS to offer suicide prevention initiatives in local communities, supports a network of volunteers and enables the charity to offer training to individuals and organisations across the UK.
For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice contact PAPYRUS HOPELINE247 on 0800 068 4141, text 88247, or email: [email protected]
You can support Luke with his fundraising here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/luke-campbell-2025?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL