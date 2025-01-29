Student Takes On Epic Challenge To Support Suicide Prevention

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A dedicated University of Portsmouth student undertook an extraordinary physical challenge to raise vital funds for PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide, a national charity working to save young lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday 24 January, Luke Campbell embarked on an intense 50-mile run, covering four miles every four hours for 48 hours.

Members of the university community joined him throughout different stages of his challenge as an act of moral support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke said: “Supporting PAPYRUS is incredibly important to me because I have seen close friends, teammates, and peers struggle with their mental health and wellbeing.

Luke in action.

“Regardless of background or status, mental health challenges affect us all, and I believe we can and should contribute to improving the well-being of our communities.

“This is a challenge we must address together. I enjoyed raising money, increasing awareness of suicide prevention, and ultimately helping to save young lives.”

Generous fundraising helps PAPYRUS to run a confidential helpline service, HOPELINE247, which offers practical advice and support to young people who are struggling with life and anyone who is concerned about a young person who may be having thoughts of suicide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HOPELINE247 is staffed by trained professionals and offers a telephone, text and email service.

Luke Campbell and Supporters

Fundraising also helps PAPYRUS to offer suicide prevention initiatives in local communities, supports a network of volunteers and enables the charity to offer training to individuals and organisations across the UK.

For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice contact PAPYRUS HOPELINE247 on 0800 068 4141, text 88247, or email: [email protected]

You can support Luke with his fundraising here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/luke-campbell-2025?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL