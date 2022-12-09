The new Café Collective opened its doors at Southsea Library, and the initiative gives young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) the opportunity to gain some work experience.

Established by Portsmouth City Council, City of Portsmouth College and Solent Academies Trust, the scheme is part of the Employability Project which helps SEND students by developing the skills they

require for the working environment.

Group picture of all the young people and adults with SEND who participated in the flashdance in Palmerston Road, Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

The internships and employability training aim to improve the learners’ confidence and communication skills by focusing on what they can achieve, improving their confidence and life chances.

The college and schools which performed outside the library were: City of Portsmouth College; Mary Rose Academy; Creative Advances; Chaos Support; Redwood Park Academy.

Cllr Suzy Horton, cabinet member for children, families and education said: ‘This is amazing, I am so excited to see the flash mob dance. Of course the main reason we are here is to celebrate the opening of the café and giving people the opportunity to get work experience when they have learning disabilities and giving them to chance to get skills to go on to being employed.

Khalid al-dulaimi 19, leading the Flashdance at Palmerston Road, Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘We are hoping that once people see how successful it is, that other employers in the area will also step up and employ people to give them the best life chances.

‘The other positive thing about this is partnership, working with councils and working with schools.’

Principal Faye Watton-Lawrence of Mary Rose Academy added: ‘The library café is fantastic opportunity for breaking down some of the myths around disability, which still sadly exist in our society at times. At Mary Rose everything we do is about preparing our young people for showing off the incredible contributions they have to make.’

Katy Quinn, principal and chief executive officer at City of Portsmouth College, said: ‘It’s fantastic for our students to be part of such a wonderful venture at the very heart of our community. It’s just one example of what we’re all about at, enabling and inspiring our students to achieve above and beyond their goals – and what a way to celebrate it! A massive well done to everyone involved and here’s wishing the Café Collective team the very best of everything for the future.’

Dozens of young people and adults with SEND dancing at Palmerston Road, Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

