12 photos of Portsmouth FC's festive sing-along evening at Fratton Park

HUNDREDS of people flocked to Fratton Park last night for an evening of festive fun and sing-alongs.

By David George
26 minutes ago
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 1:37pm

Performers from Pompey in the Community’s makaton choir, Portsmouth Grammar School brass band, St John's School and more took centre stage at the annual event.

They were joined by Blues manager Danny Cowley, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan and more.

1. jpns 08122022-fratton park christmas-5.JPG

Fratton Park Christmas sing-along at Portsmouth Football Club. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

2. Fratton Park Christmas sing-along

Meon Junior School singing at the event

Photo: Habibur Rahman

3. Fratton Park Christmas sing-along

Lisa Howe with Amelia (9) and Noah (1) singing at the event

Photo: Habibur Rahman

4. Fratton Park Christmas sing-along

Year R to Year 6 pupils of St John's Primary, Gosport using Makaton and singing at the event

Photo: Habibur Rahman

