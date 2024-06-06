Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students from a local primary school had the incredible opportunity to attend the D-Day 80 event to honour the veterans that fought Operation Overlord.

Pupils from New Horizons Primary School in North End had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend the D-Day 80 anniversary event on Southsea Common. The students were taken to the morning event on the common which took place between 11am and 1pm and they had the chance to see the incredible bravery that men and women had during the war.

The event also welcomed the King, Queen, Prince of Wales, Rishi Sunak and Kier Starmer. Bursting with excitement, the students were able to watch a range of performances from famous faces including Helen George who is best known for her role in Call the Midwife on BBC.

