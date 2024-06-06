Students from New Horizons Primary School had incredible opportunity to attend D-Day 80 event in Southsea
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pupils from New Horizons Primary School in North End had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend the D-Day 80 anniversary event on Southsea Common. The students were taken to the morning event on the common which took place between 11am and 1pm and they had the chance to see the incredible bravery that men and women had during the war.
The event also welcomed the King, Queen, Prince of Wales, Rishi Sunak and Kier Starmer. Bursting with excitement, the students were able to watch a range of performances from famous faces including Helen George who is best known for her role in Call the Midwife on BBC.
The Normandy landings were the largest seaborne invasion in history, with the 1944 battle laying the foundation for an Allied victory. Troops from the UK, the USA, Canada, and France attacked German forces on the beaches at Normandy in northern France on June 6, 1944.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.