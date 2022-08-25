Success for Stubbington school students celebrating top grades on GCSE results day

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meoncross School’s class of 2022 are the first cohort to receive externally standardised grades since 2019.

Despite the disruption of the past few years, 53 per cent of marks awarded this year have hit grades 9 to 7, while 91 per cent have achieved grade 5 and above, and 97 per cent have hit grade 4 and above.

Staff at the school have issued a well done ‘to all our Year 11 pupils who have worked so hard during their GCSE courses’.

Numerous students achieved straight 9 to 7 grades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Jones achieved nine grade 9s and an A in her FSMQ, and will be going on to Barton Peveril to study Chemistry, Biology, Maths and Further Maths.

Bev Watts, head of Meoncross School, praised both students and staff for their achievements this year.

She said: ‘We are very proud of how hard our pupils have worked for their GCSEs over the last two years, both whilst in school and when learning at home.

‘Each and every one of them has shown such dedication and commitment to their studies and these incredible results are testimony to the unfaltering effort and endurance of our pupils and teachers to maintain the highest standards of education.