Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teenagers at The Portsmouth Academy delivered ‘fantastic’ results but their grades were not teacher assessed like the two previous year groups – leading to suggestions the former years had an ‘easier ride’.

The exam board was also criticised for ‘throwing in random things’.

But despite the obstacles, it was a day of celebration for many at the St Mary’s Road academy in Fratton which also saw its first cohort of boys pick up their GCSE results.

Pupils picked up their GCSE results at Portsmouth Academy in Portsmouth, on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Pictured is: Sophia Reid (16) from Portsmouth, who got four 9s, two 8s, one 7, two 6s and one 5. Picture: Sarah Standing (250822-2120)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students at the academy excelled in English language, dance, music, and religious education (RE), with 54 per cent of students achieving a grade 7 or higher in RE.

Lucy Brazier, 16, scored a distinction in music and a 9 in food nutrition, as well as 8s in geography and maths. She said: ‘I’m happy with the results, it’s better than what I thought.’

Speaking of doing exams post Covid, she added: ‘I felt nervous as I did not have as much practice with exams – Covid made it more difficult.

Pupils picked up their GCSE results at Portsmouth Academy in Portsmouth, on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Pictured is: (l-r) Kaiden Collins (16) who got two 7s, three 6s, two 8s, one 4 and one 5 with Siang Gao (16) who got one 6, one 5, three 8s, and one 9, both from Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (250822-2116)

‘There was a lot of online learning – which took up a whole year of school – and it felt like we missed massive chunks. I went into the exam feeling underprepared but I worked so hard.

‘I feel like (the previous years who did not take exams) got an easier ride but I benefited by doing the exams.’

Kaiden Collins, 16, got the grades he needed to get into UTC Portsmouth to study maths, biology and chemistry. ‘I’m very happy with the results. It’s not what I got in the mocks but is enough to do what I wanted,’ he said.

‘The teaching has been amazing and I’ve learned so much.’

Pupils picked up their GCSE results at Portsmouth Academy in Portsmouth, on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Pictured is: (l-r) Asiyah Bint-Tareq (16) who got three 7s, one 8, one 3, one 6 and one 5, Mime Epwono (16) who got one 4, two 6s, two 8s and two 7s, Madiha Ali (16) who got two 6s, one 3, three 5s and one 7, all from Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (250822-2107)

He added: ‘A lot of people were terrified with all the uncertainty after Covid. I think it was easier for the previous years that did not have to take exams, with the grading more lenient and less pressure.’

Mia Fitzgerald, 16, secured the grades needed – including a 9 and two 8s – to go on to study film studies at Portsmouth College.

She said: ‘Everyone was stressed this year. The exam board gave us the wrong information on what would be in some exams and threw in random things which was weird.’

Samirah Samad, 16, achieved eight 7s and three 6 grades and will now go to Portsmouth Grammar School to study art, economics and philosophy.

Pupils picked up their GCSE results at Portsmouth Academy in Portsmouth, on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Pictured is: Outgoing principal Rachel Grey with new principal Assheton Woodall. Picture: Sarah Standing (250822-2098)

She said: ‘I’m happy but it could have been better.’

Carolina Almeida,16, scored five 7s, two 9s and an 8. She said: I’m very happy, it’s better than what I thought, especially in maths which I got a 7 in but got a 4 in my mocks.’

SEE ALSO: Best grades ever for school

Rachel Grey, principal, said: ‘It's my final GCSE results day and I couldn't be prouder of what our students have achieved. When everyone is working towards their individual aspirations, it can be challenging throughout exam period, but everyone persevered and have done so well.’

Assheton Woodall, incoming principal, said: ‘Rachel and the staff have done a fantastic job in teaching, supporting and motivating the students over the last five years to achieve the grades they have.’

Pupils picked up their GCSE results at Portsmouth Academy in Portsmouth, on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Pictured is: Lucy Brazier (16) from Portsmouth, who got one 9, two 8s, three 7s, three 6s and a distinction. Picture: Sarah Standing (250822-2093)

Pupils picked up their GCSE results at Portsmouth Academy in Portsmouth, on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Pictured is: History teacher Roseanne Kendall with Sulejmon Hoxha (16) who got three 7s, one 6 and three 5s. Picture: Sarah Standing (250822-2088)