Pupils at Portsmouth Academy celebrate GCSEs but admit being 'terrified' at taking exams after uncertainty of Covid
THE first group of pupils at an academy to take GCSE exams post-Covid were left celebrating but admitted they were ‘terrified’ by all the uncertainty following the pandemic.
Teenagers at The Portsmouth Academy delivered ‘fantastic’ results but their grades were not teacher assessed like the two previous year groups – leading to suggestions the former years had an ‘easier ride’.
The exam board was also criticised for ‘throwing in random things’.
But despite the obstacles, it was a day of celebration for many at the St Mary’s Road academy in Fratton which also saw its first cohort of boys pick up their GCSE results.
Most Popular
-
1
Royal Navy: 'Technical' fault delays departure of aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales from Portsmouth
-
2
Paulsgrove pupil destined to study at Eton after securing stunning GCSE results
-
3
Fareham school holiday camp at Boundary Oak School forced to temporarily close after Ofsted uncovers 'lack of supervision' on site
-
4
Police searching for Portsmouth girl, 14, who has been missing for over a week
-
5
Range Rover filled with 'large quantity' of Class A drugs seized in Fareham Town Centre
Read More
Students at the academy excelled in English language, dance, music, and religious education (RE), with 54 per cent of students achieving a grade 7 or higher in RE.
Lucy Brazier, 16, scored a distinction in music and a 9 in food nutrition, as well as 8s in geography and maths. She said: ‘I’m happy with the results, it’s better than what I thought.’
Speaking of doing exams post Covid, she added: ‘I felt nervous as I did not have as much practice with exams – Covid made it more difficult.
‘There was a lot of online learning – which took up a whole year of school – and it felt like we missed massive chunks. I went into the exam feeling underprepared but I worked so hard.
‘I feel like (the previous years who did not take exams) got an easier ride but I benefited by doing the exams.’
Kaiden Collins, 16, got the grades he needed to get into UTC Portsmouth to study maths, biology and chemistry. ‘I’m very happy with the results. It’s not what I got in the mocks but is enough to do what I wanted,’ he said.
‘The teaching has been amazing and I’ve learned so much.’
He added: ‘A lot of people were terrified with all the uncertainty after Covid. I think it was easier for the previous years that did not have to take exams, with the grading more lenient and less pressure.’
Mia Fitzgerald, 16, secured the grades needed – including a 9 and two 8s – to go on to study film studies at Portsmouth College.
She said: ‘Everyone was stressed this year. The exam board gave us the wrong information on what would be in some exams and threw in random things which was weird.’
Samirah Samad, 16, achieved eight 7s and three 6 grades and will now go to Portsmouth Grammar School to study art, economics and philosophy.
She said: ‘I’m happy but it could have been better.’
Carolina Almeida,16, scored five 7s, two 9s and an 8. She said: I’m very happy, it’s better than what I thought, especially in maths which I got a 7 in but got a 4 in my mocks.’
SEE ALSO: Best grades ever for school
Rachel Grey, principal, said: ‘It's my final GCSE results day and I couldn't be prouder of what our students have achieved. When everyone is working towards their individual aspirations, it can be challenging throughout exam period, but everyone persevered and have done so well.’
Assheton Woodall, incoming principal, said: ‘Rachel and the staff have done a fantastic job in teaching, supporting and motivating the students over the last five years to achieve the grades they have.’