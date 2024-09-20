Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ‘comprehensive’ Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025 has officially been relelased - and the University of Portsmouth has secured its place on the new table.

The Times has today released its brand new Good University Guide for the 2025 academic year, considered by many to be the definitive ranking of UK universities - and one university has bagged the top spot nationally for the first time.

The London School of Economics and Political Science has been rated the best university nationally for the first time in the guide's 31-year history of domestic UK university ranking, followed by the University of St Andrews.

Oxford University secured top spot for the south east followed by the University of Southampton and University of Surrey which took second and third place. The University of Portsmouth ranked eighth in the regional table and it is 55th on the national league table.

Helen Davies, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “The best universities — whether they were founded in the 15th century or 2005 — are local and global powerhouses of intellectual thought and creativity, from the arts to science, that can power economic regeneration and lead the way to a better life. But what and where to study — and how to pay for it — has never been tougher. This is where our comprehensive guide can help.

“This year we have tweaked our methodology to keep up with contemporary concerns around climate change and careers and have added in a sustainability metric, teaming up with People & Planet, and boosted the weighting of graduate prospects.”

The comprehensive 96-page supplement will also published with The Sunday Times this weekend, on September 22.

Helen added: “The higher education sector is facing unprecedented challenges from debates on free speech to financial stability, but it is important to remember the force for good that going to university can be. See how the universities compare subject by subject, a guide on campus life, and what scholarships and bursaries may be on offer online.”