Swanmore College closes 'with immediate effect' following gas leak as school has no hot water or heating
A SCHOOL has been closed ‘with immediate effect’ following a gas leak.
Swanmore College in New Road has shut its doors and will provide updates on a daily basis. In a letter posted on its website, headteacher Kyle Jonathan said: ‘Unfortunately, the College needs to close with immediate effect due to a gas leak on site.
‘The National Grid have shut the gas supply down and so there will be no heating, hot water or cooking facilities on site. At this stage, we have not been given any indication of when this situation will be resolved and so we will need to update you on a day-to-day basis.’
Children at the school, aged 11 to 16, will be learning from home during the closure. The college is also heavily effected by tomorrow’s National Education Union (NEU) strike. Mr Jonathan said the majority of teaching staff belong to the NEU, so it would not be safe for students to open on that day.