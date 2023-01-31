Swanmore College in New Road has shut its doors and will provide updates on a daily basis. In a letter posted on its website, headteacher Kyle Jonathan said: ‘Unfortunately, the College needs to close with immediate effect due to a gas leak on site.

NOW READ: Baby is born on Portsdown Hill in pouring rain as Gosport woman goes into sudden labour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The National Grid have shut the gas supply down and so there will be no heating, hot water or cooking facilities on site. At this stage, we have not been given any indication of when this situation will be resolved and so we will need to update you on a day-to-day basis.’

Swanmore College has closed with 'immediate effect' following a gas leak. Picture: Habibur Rahman