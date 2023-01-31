Kirsty McLaughlin was on her way to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham when she realised the baby was coming and asked her father Ray - who was driving her to the hospital - to pull over. Ellis Mclaughlin was born on his due date Saturday, January 14 at 11.54am on the side of Swivelton Lane near Fort Nelson.

Kirsty said: ‘We got to the top of Portsdown Hill and carnage happened. We had cars pulling over offering help, my dad had to run up and down the hill because we didn’t know where we were on Portsdown Hill so the ambulances were trying to find each other.

‘It seems I picked a good time to do it since everyone was out and about. Everyone was going about their leisurely business on a Saturday and there I was giving birth on the side of the road.’

Kirsty McLaughlin (35) from Gosport, gave birth to her second son Ellis Holloway on Saturday January 14, 2023 on Portsdown Hill with her partner Owen Holloway (35) who delivered the baby and dad Ray Laughlin (59) directed traffic and the ambulances. Picture: Sarah Standing

Two ambulances with six paramedics, including two trainees, arrived about five minutes after the delivery which was performed by Kirsty’s partner Owen Halloway. A man in a black Volkswagen helped by directing the ambulances to the scene.

The 35-year-old mother of two added: ‘I panicked mainly because of the weather. I knew that if there was an emergency, there would be ambulances out and about responding to emergencies. The massive shock was how quickly it all happened but we’re all safe so it’s all good.’

Kirsty McLaughlin (35) from Gosport, gave birth to her second son Ellis Holloway on Saturday January 14, 2023 on Portsdown Hill with her partner Owen Holloway (35) who delivered the baby and dad Ray Laughlin (59) directed traffic and the ambulances.

Following the birth, efforts were made to keep the mother and baby warm as Kirsty was moved back to the car while Ellis, who was still attached to the umbilical cord, was swaddled in his grandfather’s golf towel.

Ellis’s grandfather Ray said: ‘Getting out of Gosport was just horrendous, we hit every single red light. Once she told me he was coming, I knew then that we had to stop so that was it and then we dialled 999.’

Ray, 59, ran for about half a mile to flag down the ambulances and was then driven back by passing strangers Kate, who turned out to be a qualified midwife, and her husband Colin.

He added: ‘She just took charge straight away. Absolutely fantastic to see.



‘Myself and Col just directed the traffic. I’d never met this guy before but we stood in the middle of the road, looked at each other and had a man hug. It was unbelievable – pouring down with rain and two grown men just hugging and both of us crying.’

Ray praised the NHS staff saying they were ‘worth every single penny’.

Emma Hayward, an emergency care assistant, said: ‘We were all just so pleased for the positive outcome and safe arrival of Baby Ellis. Mum was amazing, as were Dad and Grandad who were all there for the quick arrival.