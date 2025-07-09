Taylor Wimpey Apprentices Craft Reading Area for Local School

Sarisbury Infant School has been gifted a reading area crafted by apprentices at Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties. The reading area was made as part of the apprentices’ work at Taylor Wimpey’s Bramley Park development in Warsash.

Using inspirational ideas provided by the school, Taylor Wimpey’s apprentices, Jack Ray and Jake Blyth, designed the perfect reading area for storytime sessions, featuring benching for pupils surrounding a large reading chair. The area was created to replace an old one that had been removed from the school’s garden after it had become rotten and unsafe.

James Swift, Reception Teacher at Sarisbury Infant School, said: “The Reception children at Sarisbury Infant School are thoroughly enjoying a newly revamped reading area in their garden. This transformation has only been made possible thanks to the kindness and generosity of Taylor Wimpey and its apprentices, who created the story chair and benches.

“The children love listening to and sharing stories as a class and with friends, and it is wonderful to see them being so imaginative and creative using the new reading area. A big thank you to Taylor Wimpey from those of us at Sarisbury Infant School.”

Roz Wells, Sales & Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We’re delighted that Sarisbury Infant School pupils are enjoying their new reading area. This was a fantastic opportunity for our apprentices to put their carpentry skills to the test while also helping the local community. We’re pleased to have helped the school in replacing its much missed old reading area, which had unfortunately become unsuitable for use.”

The donation of the reading area is part of the housebuilder’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the area surrounding its Bramley Park development by supporting local schools and education in and around Warsash.

For more information about the final homes available at Bramley Park, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/southampton/bramley-park