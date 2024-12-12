People are being invited to help celebrate the achievements of the city’s education workforce by making their nominations for the People’s Choice Award in the forthcoming Teach Portsmouth Awards.

Residents can nominate a school or college staff member who has gone above and beyond the call of duty. Teachers, support staff, volunteers, head teachers (and other senior team members) can be recognised within this category.

The winner – along with the 11 other categories – will be announced in a glittering gala bash next year.

Cabinet member for children, families and education at Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Suzy Horton said: “The Teach Portsmouth Awards are one way we celebrate and recognise the city’s education superstars. The people’s choice award gives the community a voice and enables individuals to share their stories about those who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

“We know there are incredible staff out there who support children, young people and families in different ways. The awards provide an opportunity to shine a light on those who make a difference every day. All we need is your help to recognise them."

To nominate, people visit the Teach Portsmouth website to complete a short form. The form asks for the person’s name and school as well as a supporting statement about why they deserve the award.

In 2023, Michelle Chadwick, a teacher at Priory School won the people’s choice award after being nominated by a parent for the support she received for her child.

In the nomination, the parent highlighted how Michelle had provided support for their child with additional needs. Michelle was praised for creating a collaborative and inclusive environment, where everyone’s voices are heard and valued.

Michelle said: “I was overwhelmed and surprised to be nominated. It’s something I never expected, especially knowing that someone took the time and effort to put my name forward. It felt like a big ‘thank you’ and that meant so much to me. It’s not something you experience every day, and I truly felt appreciated.

"Winning the award was deeply emotional. It showed me that I must be making a positive impact on young people and their families, which is why I do this work. My family were incredibly proud—this recognition is something they still bring up even now.”

The Teach Portsmouth Awards is one way Portsmouth City Council showcases best practice in education which in turn, encourages staff to stay local to educate children, young people and families.

The event also recognises the talents of professionals across early years, primary, secondary and post-16. The people’s choice category is the only award that the public can nominate in. Other award categories open in the new year and are completed by senior school representatives.

For those who plan to nominate someone in the people’s choice award category, they are encouraged to provide examples of how the individual has gone above and beyond the call of duty.

This information will be reviewed by a shortlisting panel made up of local education experts in April 2025. The deadline for entries is Friday, December 20.

The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony on Thursday, June 12 from 6pm-9pm at Portsmouth Guildhall. For more information and to nominate, visit teachportsmouth.co.uk/awards.

The award categories

Teachers, learning support assistants, volunteers, head teachers (including other senior team members) will be recognised in 12 award categories, including:

Community award - Sponsored by Comserv UK

Outstanding contribution award - Sponsored by HSDC

Inclusion and diversity award - Sponsored by: Salterns Academy Trust

Innovation award - Sponsored by City of Portsmouth College

Early years and childcare award - Sponsored by Homestart

People’s choice award - Sponsored by The News

Long service award - Sponsored by Portsmouth City Council

Teaching and learning support award - Sponsored by University of Chichester Academy Trust

Early career teacher award - Sponsored by: University of Portsmouth

Unsung hero award

Volunteer award - Sponsored by: Nation Radio

Wellbeing award

About Teach Portsmouth

Teach Portsmouth is a service delivered by Portsmouth City Council and is a key component of the Portsmouth Education Partnership. This partnership brings together education leaders and organisations to ensure every pupil in the city receives the best possible education.

With a broad membership, the Portsmouth Education Partnership sets the city’s education priorities, one of which is to attract, retain, and develop outstanding teachers, support staff, and leaders. The goal is to make Portsmouth the destination of choice for top education professionals.

The Teach Portsmouth Awards is a prestigious event that celebrates the achievements of the city’s education workforce, highlighting their dedication while raising awareness of the rewarding career opportunities available in Portsmouth’s education sector.