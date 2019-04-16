Teacher recognised for outstanding contribution

A TEACHER has been recognised with a national award for her outstanding performance.

English teacher Adele Smith from Portsmouth Academy has been awarded the Outstanding Teacher of the Term Award from national teaching recruitment experts Hays Education.

Adele, who has only been at the school since January, said: ‘I’m delighted and it’s lovely to be recognised.’

Mrs Grey, senior vice principal at Portsmouth Academy, said: ‘Adele has been an excellent addition to our English department. She has formed strong relationships with students through designing high quality lessons which allow them to make progress. Adele has fitted into the department with ease and her colleagues value her opinion and insight.’