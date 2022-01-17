Hampshire County Council has unveiled plans get 10 schools built and opened by September 2025, in a bid to meet the ever-increasing demand for school places.

It is estimated that more than 22,000 new school places will be needed by then - and while some will come from the expansion of pre-existing schools, the county council has a duty to ensure every child has a seat in the classroom.

The schools are opening across Hampshire. Picture: Tony Johnson

Three schools - including Cornerstone CE Primary in Whiteley and Deer Park School in Hedge End - will open their doors to pupils in the next academic year.

The county council's assistant director of strategic development and capital delivery, Peter Colenut, said: 'Every year there is a continuation of growth when it comes to school places, but some areas have had specific increases in births over the past few years.

'The main pressure on school places now is coming from new housing developments. That's why we have such a huge push for new schools by 2025.

'There's a significant amount of work taking place across Hampshire to get this all done on schedule.'

Hounsome Fields Primary in Basingstoke is due to open in September 2024.

The following year, AUE Second Primary in Aldershot, Berewood Second Primary in Waterlooville, Hartland Village Primary in Fleet, One Horton Heath Primary in Fair Oak, Manydown Primary in Basingstoke and Welborne Primary in Fareham will also be opening their doors to students.

Hampshire County Council has reported that the proposed opening dates are subject to change, and will be monitored alongside housing development progress.

Currently the Department for Education is working on the assumption that every new school built will be an academy or free school.

Therefore, once the county council has built these schools, they will be handed out on 125-year leases, although the council will retain the freehold of the land.

To help fund the new school buildings, the county council is hopeful that housing developers will contribute towards them.

Councillors at the children and young people select committee did voice concerns that this is not a reliable source of income, but the council will use alternative funding if necessary.

