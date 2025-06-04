The 33 best and worst performing Portsmouth primary schools based on latest reading, writing and maths scores

By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Jun 2025, 18:12 BST
Discover the best and worst performing primary schools in Portsmouth.

We have created a gallery of the best and worst performing Portsmouth primary schools based on the percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024.

The latest official primary school league table sees each school awarded a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and maths. The average 'scaled’ scores' refer to Key Stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2024.

Take a look at the 33 best and worst performing Portsmouth primary schools:

1. Reading, writing and maths scores

Take a look at the best and worst performing schools based on latest reading, writing and maths scores.

Photo Sales
Ark Ayrton Primary Academy had 80 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths following the 2024 SAT's results. The average score in reading was 107 and in maths 105.

2. Ark Ayrton Primary Academy, Portsmouth

Ark Ayrton Primary Academy had 80 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths following the 2024 SAT's results. The average score in reading was 107 and in maths 105.

Photo Sales
Langstone Primary Academy had 70 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 105 and in maths it was 105.

3. Langstone Primary Academy

Langstone Primary Academy had 70 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 105 and in maths it was 105.

Photo Sales
Penbridge Junior School had 70 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 106 and in maths it was 104.

4. Penbridge Junior School

Penbridge Junior School had 70 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 106 and in maths it was 104.

Photo Sales
