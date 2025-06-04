The latest official primary school league table sees each school awarded a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and maths. The average 'scaled’ scores' refer to Key Stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2024.
Take a look at the 33 best and worst performing Portsmouth primary schools:
1. Reading, writing and maths scores
Take a look at the best and worst performing schools based on latest reading, writing and maths scores. Photo: The News
2. Ark Ayrton Primary Academy, Portsmouth
Ark Ayrton Primary Academy had 80 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths following the 2024 SAT's results. The average score in reading was 107 and in maths 105. Photo: Ark Ayrton Primary Academy
3. Langstone Primary Academy
Langstone Primary Academy had 70 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 105 and in maths it was 105. Photo: Google
4. Penbridge Junior School
Penbridge Junior School had 70 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 106 and in maths it was 104. Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.