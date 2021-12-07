The area of Portsmouth that was sliced in half by a road | Nostalgia
Rudmore – a city district with bags of character... until the M275 came to town.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 4:10 pm
This area used to be residential mainly catering for dockyard workers and their families.
It was heavily damaged by bombing during the Second World War.
In the late 1960s and early 1970s much of the area was cleared to make way for the M27.
