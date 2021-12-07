The area of Portsmouth that was sliced in half by a road | Nostalgia

Rudmore roundabout at Mile End without the flyover. A picture taken during the construction of the M275 in the 1970s.

This area used to be residential mainly catering for dockyard workers and their families.

It was heavily damaged by bombing during the Second World War.

In the late 1960s and early 1970s much of the area was cleared to make way for the M27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Air Balloon pub on the Rudmore roundabout in August 1994. Picture: The News 0626-2

A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

The Sailors Return which was on the corner of Prospect Road which led to Flathouse Quay, Rudmore. It was demolished to make way for the ferry port but before that its bay window frontage was demolished when a dray lorry lost a barrel of Double Diamond and it went through the window. Picture: Bill Dodd of Portchester

Rudmore, June 1979. Picture: The News PP1455