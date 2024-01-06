The Ark Charter Academy has revealed a new therapeutic learning centre that will provide pastoral services, addressing the increasing mental health concerns among students.

The building, which is near the school reception, was delivered in response to growing mental health concerns in the aftershock of Covid-19 lockdowns. Nearly all teachers and support staff who took part in a 2022 survey found an increase in mental health problems in school with anxiety, attention difficulties, low self-esteem and students appearing depressed or withdrawn being among the most noticeable issues.

At a national level, the percentage of children referred to children and young people mental health services was six per cent in 2021-22, up from four per cent in the previous two years.

The Jonathan Centre main room

The Jonathan Centre aims to provide therapeutic interventions for all students but with a particular focus on those at risk of suspension, have low attendance, are school-phobic or have significant mental health issues.

He added that the school is trying to “unpick” why attendance has become an issue across Portsmouth “because it seems to be across all secondary schools”.

Jonathan Centre sensory room

“A large part of that seems to come back to whatever happened during the Covid pandemic which has had a detrimental impact on their well-being.”

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, councillor Tom Coles, who cut the ribbon to the facility said: “I think it’s a fantastic facility, I was a SEND pupil myself back in the 90s and there was literally nothing back then.