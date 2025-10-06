The 11 hardest Portsmouth primary schools to get into revealed

Have you ever wondered what schools are the hardest to get your child into?

Although it seems like miles off, parents will have to start thinking about where they want to send their little ones with the primary school application deadline being January 15, 2026.

We have put together a gallery consisting of the hardest primary schools to get into, based on the most up-to-date Department of Education data. This gallery looks at the number of people who got accepted into their first choice school in comparison with all first choice school applications.

Discover the hardest 11 primary schools to get into in Portsmouth:

83 pupils put Wimborne Primary School as their first choice but only 68 first choice offers were received.

1. Wimborne Primary School, Portsmouth

Photo: Google

62 pupils put Bramble Infant School and Nursery, Southsea, as their first choice but only 58 first choice offers were received.

2. Bramble Infant School and Nursery, Southsea

| The News Photo: -

40 pupils put Westover Primary School as their first choice but only 26 first choice offers were received.

3. Westover Primary School, Portsmouth

| The News Photo: Google

45 pupils put Medina Primary School as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were received.

4. Medina Primary School, Cosham

Pictured is: Headteacher Amanda McGarvey with some of the children at Medina Primary School. Picture: Sarah Standing (060325-2783) | The News Photo: Sarah Standing

