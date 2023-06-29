The Portsmouth Academy in St Marys Road, Fratton, was proclaimed ‘the best school for digital transformation’ at the Global EdTech Awards. Going from just having two computer suites in 2019 to every Year 7 and 8 pupil having a laptop for classroom and home learning – as part of its one:one programme, the students have been thriving in their digital environment.

James Batten, assistant principal for digital strategy at The Portsmouth Academy, said the secondary has been ‘closing the digital divide’ in Portsmouth’ by having a digitally orientated mission. He added: ‘It has enhanced teaching and accelerated progress, and as our one:one scheme grows each year, I’m looking forward to more and more students benefiting from our digital transformation and digital strategy.’

TPA student learns while using their One:One laptop device. Picture - Samuel Poole.

The Portsmouth Academy were shortlisted for this title alongside other educational establishments around the world. This included runners-up from Australia and Argentina.

The academy stood out from its competitors due to their presentation – showing how much of a benefit technology can have amongst the school’s digital learners. Natalie Sheppard, The Portsmouth Academy’s director of education and principal. wrote the submission for the award on behalf of the school.

She described the technological advancements as a way in which the secondary has been able to ‘transform engagement, learning, and achievement’ which was a ‘radical’ change in which they needed. She added: ‘Now the school has a customised platform that allows digital change to be understood through gathering the views of all stakeholders, thus empowering the never-ending journey.’