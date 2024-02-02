Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Portsmouth Academy in St Mary's Road, Fratton, sent out a letter to parents this week. The letter said that due to a lack of available staff, they are closing the school to Year 10 pupils. The issue happened on Thursday, February 1, and is ongoing as of Friday, February 2.

The Portsmouth Academy has had to close the school to Year 10's due to a teacher shortage.

The Year 10 students have been forced to stay at home with distance learning measures put into place. A spokesperson for the Academy said: “A significant number of staff have been off sick due to seasonal illnesses so we have made the difficult but necessary decision for a small number of year groups to learn from home for several days this week.

