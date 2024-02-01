Schools in Hampshire: Harrison Primary School receives outstanding Ofsted report following recent inspection
A primary school in Fareham has been described as a 'happy and safe' place following its most recent Ofsted report which received an outstanding rating.
Harrison Primary School, located in Harrison Road, Fareham, has received an outstanding Ofsted following its most recent inspection which took place on December 13 and 14, 2023. The inspection found that education starts off strong from the moment that children join the school in reception and there is a focus on the individual needs of the students.
The report outlines that there is a 'very high quality' and staff ensure that all of the curriculum is engaging so that the chidlren take the information in and can remember it clearly. The report said: "Pupils get an excellent start to school life. The school’s ethos, underpinned by the ‘Harrison Learning Tree’, is one which supports all pupils to achieve their best both academically and pastorally. Pupils also play their part in ensuring a happy and safe school. One pupil summed their school up beautifully by saying: ‘We’re all separate musical notes. Together, we make a harmony.’
"The school is highly ambitious and provides a very high-quality education for pupils. Staff ensure that the whole curriculum is engaging and effective. Staff make sure that all pupils learn to read well and develop a love for reading. Well-trained staff teach phonics lessons expertly. This gives pupils an excellent start when learning to read.
"They develop strong comprehension skills through accessing and analysing well-chosen, quality texts. Knowledgeable staff craft the curriculum carefully in all subjects. Pupils learn key knowledge, skills and vocabulary that give them an excellent foundation in every subject."
The report also found that there is a strong emphasis on reading and children develop a 'love' for reading and phonics. 'Throughout the school, staff meticulously check how well pupils learn, including pupils with SEND. They use this information to adapt lessons to make sure that pupils learn effectively.' The behaviour of students is 'excellent' and they conduct themselves very well around the school. Sara Gmitrowicz, Executive Head teacher, said: "We are delighted that Harrison Primary School has been given the grading ‘Outstanding’ again, having been awarded this grading in October 2010 previously. "The inspectors recognised the level of dedication and care across the school, our team, and determination for the children in our care. We are relentless in our focus on supporting all children to feel happy, safe and motivated so that they can achieve their full potential and become ‘Lifelong learners, with open minds’. "We strive to work in partnership with parents and appreciate their support for our school."