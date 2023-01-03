The Portsmouth Academy in St Mary’s Road, Fratton, has been accredited with the School Games Mark gold award for its physical education delivery and enrichment activities, with a focus on friendly tournaments. To qualify for the accolade, the school had to commit to and deliver a criteria set by the scheme.

The academy is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and inclusive school games offering. From creating positive experiences around physical activity, to facilitating competitions that encourage motivation, The Portsmouth Academy has supported the character development of young people through sport.

The Portsmouth Academy. Picture: Contributed

Sarah Gomez, the head of physical education at the academy, The criteria we had to meet to achieve this School Games Mark gold award was quite the challenge, but in a positive way as it keeps us driven and determined to be our best when it comes to PE and the provision of competition opportunities.

‘As a school, we needed to engage with a combination of inter-competitions, which provided our students with opportunities to play in tournaments across Portsmouth and Hampshire, as well as smaller intra-competitions that took place within our school. The school games have a national finals too which was open to us.

