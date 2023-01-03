Ghost was the first celebrity to be unmasked on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV/Kieron McCarron

ITV’s musical mystery show returned to our screens at the weekend, with 12 celebrities singing behind a variety of masks and costumes. Contestants this year include Phoenix, Otter and Cat and Mouse – the first duo to take part in the competition.

As part of the fourth series, a contestant called Ghost was unmasked after being voted out by the judges. After removing the costume, they revealed themselves to be former Pompey footballer and Sky Sports pundit, Chris Kamara.

Affectionately known as Kammy, the pundit told the judges that his grandchildren ‘love’ watching the show, and was excited for them to see him unmasked in the first episode.

He said: ‘My grandkids love the characters and we love to play along. I can't say I'm particularly good with my guesses though.

‘Not even my wife knows so it’s going to be a surprise for the whole family.’

On Twitter, Kamara posted a video of him watching the show with his grandchildren – and the moment he was unmasked as Ghost. The family can be seen chanting ‘take it off’ as Ghost’s identity is revealed, with the youngsters excitedly saying ‘it’s grandad’.

To throw the judges off the scent, the ex-Pompey player put on a Scottish accent, leading judges to assume that Ghost was someone like David Tennant or Iain Sterling.