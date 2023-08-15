Amy Beveridge, of Copnor, has been trying to find the right placement for Polly, aged four. Documents seen by The News confirm the young girl was diagnosed with autism in November 2022 by a paediatrician.

Ms Beveridge has been trying to get Polly an appropriate school place this September after her autism symptoms became apparent during nursery. She said Polly’s Education, Health and Care (EHC) plan has faced significant delays, with discussions taking place since December. No special school spot has been guaranteed.

“There’s no help out there,” Ms Beveridge told The News. “I cry at night just thinking about it. I contacted so many people for support, I want to get all the help I can get.”

Amy Beveridge from Copnor, alongside her daughter Polly. A special school place has not been allocated for her daughter. Picture: Sarah Standing (100823-7671).

Ms Beveridge said Polly struggles badly with crowds and could not handle being in a class with over 30 pupils. The young girl had to miss her nursery graduation and a Christmas party at Little Sunbeams Preschool. “She flaps, puts everything in order, and does everything an autistic person does,” Ms Beveridge added.

“She has difficulties talking, but this is improving slowly. I was advised not to take her to a mainstream school. With the problems my daughter has with her autism, it wouldn’t suit her. She would have meltdowns and tantrums.

“If there’s six or seven people in the front room, that’s too much for her.” The mum-of-two said she spoke to teachers about a mainstream school place, but added they could not give appropriate support for her daughter.

Polly was officially diagnosed with autism in November 2022. Picture: Sarah Standing (100823-7678)

She added that she cannot afford private tutoring, and would struggle to cope taking care of Polly alongside her 14-year-old son McKenzie, who will be starting GCSEs.

Ms Beveridge feels the only option is to home school her child, which makes her feel helpless. She added: “From September, I’m going to have to home school my daughter until they get her into a special provision school, whether it takes six months or a year.

“I want to see my daughter progress and not go backwards. It worries me so much. My daughter needs special provision from the moment she gets into school to the moment she leaves. I’m only doing this to help Polly, I’d do anything to support her.

Amy said she has been left helpless by the situation. Picture: Sarah Standing (100823-7691)

"I think there are loads of parents out there in a similar situation struggling with this.” PCC said there has been an unprecedented rise in EHC assessments and applications for specialist school places.

The local authority added there is a shortage of educational psychologists, leading to delays in EHC assessments. Agency staff has been recruited to resolve this, and a plan has been allocated to Polly.

Councillor Suzy Horton, cabinet member for children, families and education, said: “We apologise to the family for the delays they have experienced. We have taken steps to address staff shortages and we are also working closely with schools during this time.